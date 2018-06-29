Ariana Grande showed off her love for fiancé Pete Davidson by wearing a jumper with his face on.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker beamed as she showed off the new apparel, decorated with the 'Saturday Night Live' star's likeness.

Ariana posted a video of herself in the comfy sweatshirt on her Instagram story, as music played in the background.

It comes after Ariana's friend Jannette McCurdy revealed she thinks the duo are ''exactly'' right for each other.

She said: ''I'm super proud of her and excited for her. I hope that she's super happy ... They seem like they're a great fit ... From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her.''

Ariana started dating Pete after splitting from Mac Miller and previously claimed her relationship was ''toxic''.

She wrote in a lengthy statement on Twitter: ''How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw [by the way] isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab [about] me). I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well (sic)''