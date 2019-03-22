Ariana Grande has seemingly suggested she broke up with Pete Davidson because he couldn't ''help but hurt'' her.

The 25-year-old singer ended her engagement with the 'Saturday Night Live' star - who is now dating Kate Beckinsale - late last year after a whirlwind romance, and in a cryptic quote posted on social media, she seems to have hinted that his ''demons'' were part of the reason for the split.

The quote, originally by Horacio Jones and titled 'Letting Someone Go', read: ''Sometimes, the reason for letting someone go is because they can't help but hurt you during this phase of their life. When you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realise that they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves. They are fighting a battle within and may not even know it, so they take it out on you and fight you.''

Ariana's post went on to state that letting those people go allows both parties to ''heal'' without ''hurting each other in the process''.

The quote continued: ''Decide to let them go, but not because you're being petty and resentful. You let them go because you really believe that the both of you can find the healing you truly need without being together and hurting each other in the process. Letting someone go doesn't mean you stop loving and caring about anyone. Letting go means you're choosing freedom over the illusion of loyalty.''

Meanwhile, the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker is said to be in a good place, and is ''committed'' to positivity.

A source said: ''[She is] committed to having only positivity in her life... With all of the focus on her personal life, Ariana has felt additional motivation to put on the best show possible to remind her critics and fans of her strengths as an artist and performer.''