Ariana Grande is seeking a restraining order against a fan who allegedly tried to deliver a love letter to her.

Fidel Henriquez was arrested at the '7 Rings' hitmaker's home last week when he allegedly showed up to her property, bypassed security, knocked on her front door and asked to speak with her, although she wasn't home at the time.

And following his arrest, Ariana is now said to be seeking a restraining order against Fidel, 20, to stop him from coming to her property again.

According to TMZ, Ariana's mother Joan Grande is also seeking court-ordered protection, after they both filed the legal documents on Friday (20.03.20).

Fidel was taken into police custody on March 14 and booked on misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery, after he allegedly spat at one of the police officers who arrived on the scene to arrest him.

Sources said at the time it was unclear how the man bypassed security measures on the grounds to get to Ariana's door, but once he did, the police were called.

When officers arrived at the scenes, they allegedly found a love note to Ariana, which included directions to her house.

As of the time of writing, Ariana has not spoken publicly about the incident, but has instead been using her platform to call attention to the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine' ... 'we still have to go about lives' and it's really blowing my mind.

''I understand that is how u felt weeks ago, but please read about what's going on. Don't turn a blind eye.

''The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now. (sic)''

The singer added: ''like your hip hop yoga class can f***ing wait i promise (sic)''