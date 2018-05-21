Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are seeing each other.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker - who recently split from her boyfriend of two years Mac Miller - has reportedly moved on with the 'Saturday Night Live' star but their romance is at the very early stages at the moment.

A source told People magazine: ''The romance just started; it's very casual.''

Ariana first met Mac when they recorded 'The Way' together in 2013, and the 24-year-old pop star admitted last year she had had feelings for him for a long time before they got together romantically.

She confessed: ''We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent.''

Whilst Mac said of their working relationship: ''Just because we are two people who are in love and have a great relationship doesn't mean I am going to get weird about this incredible music we make. I'm here to talk about music and I happen to be in a fantastic relationship with someone I also enjoy making music with so those lines can get blurred very easily on what I am here trying to do.''

After their split, Ariana insisted she still ''respects and adores'' Mac Miller despite their decision to go their separate ways.

Posting a picture of the pair on her Instagram story, she wrote: ''Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick.

''I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! (sic)''