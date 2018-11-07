Ariana Grande says Mac Miller is ''supposed to be here''.

The 25-year-old singer has continued to mourn the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend - who died of an accidental overdosed aged 26 in September - after a fan shared a video of an Instagram Live he recorded in August.

In the clip, Mac was listening to Ariana's track 'R.E.M.' - despite the couple splitting up months earlier, and her being engaged to Pete Davidson at the time.

Responding to the fan's tweet, she wrote: ''His voice and laugh... He is supposed to be here.''

Her post came shortly after Ariana unveiled her new single 'Thank U, Next' over the weekend, in which she directly references her relationship with Mac, and several other former flames.

At one point, she sings: ''Thought I'd end up with Sean/ But it wasn't a match/ Wrote some songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh.

''Even almost got married/ And for Pete, I'm so thankful/ Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm/ 'Cause he was an angel.''

Ariana has been going through a tough time after Mac's death in September, and the end of her engagement to Pete in October, and she told her followers on Twitter that she has been relying on therapy to help her get through.

One fan commented after hearing the song: ''who is ariana's therapist and are they accepting new clients (sic)''

And the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker responded: ''lmaoaoo this is funny as f**k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you're afraid to ask for help, don't be. u don't have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i've got a lot of work to do but it's a start to even be aware that it's possible. (sic)''