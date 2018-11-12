Ariana Grande has described the last few months as ''painful yet beautiful''.

The 25-year-old singer has been left heartbroken recently after battling the loss of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away in September, and breaking off her engagement with Pete Davidson - whom she began dating in May and got engaged to in June - the following month.

And after receiving positive feedback for her new track 'Thank U, Next' - in which she mentions her exes by name, including Mac and Pete - the star has thanked her fans for helping make this year ''interesting'', although ''challenging''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''i love y'all so damn much. thank u so so much for everything

''what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ..... when it rains it pours but i'm embracing all of it. i'm excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she's growing n she's grateful. (sic)''

Her comments come after she recently told a fan on social media that therapy had saved her life ''so many times'', following the tragic events of this year - which came on top of the grief she endured in May 2017 when 22 people were killed in a terror attack after her concert in Manchester.

When one fan wrote: ''who is ariana's therapist and are they accepting new clients (sic)''

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker responded: ''lmaoaoo this is funny as f**k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you're afraid to ask for help, don't be. u don't have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i've got a lot of work to do but it's a start to even be aware that it's possible. (sic)''