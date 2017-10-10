Ariana Grande's work outs inspire her music.

The 24-year-old singer has revealed she is filled with ''a lot of ideas'' when she is running on the treadmill, and if she is ever hit with writer's block she will start exercising to help get her creative juices flowing again.

The brunette beauty - who is the global brand ambassador for sportswear giant Reebok - told Coveteur Online: ''I have a lot of ideas on the treadmill. If I need help writing or being creative, or coming up with an idea, [I'll work out].''

And the 'Into You' hitmaker has revealed her 2016 hit track 'Side to Side' was inspired after a fitness session.

She added: ''I came up with the idea for the 'Side to Side' video on the treadmill. Usually I'll listen to throwback '90s hip-hop, or stuff that makes me amped.''

Arian teamed up with fitness expert Harley Pasternak to ensure she stayed in shape during her Dangerous Woman tour, and the star has revealed whilst she was on tour she was forced to do 12,000 steps per day, and although she didn't like the exercise at first she found it worked better for her.

Speaking about her regime, she said: ''He [Harley] is obsessed with the step situation -- getting your steps in. For the longest time, I was like, 'How is that more effective than doing a full-fledged workout?' It really is. I feel better when I'm moving around a lot.''

Meanwhile, the American artists has admitted she loves people's ''uniqueness'' and she has hinted she doesn't judge people on their appearance.

She explained: ''I appreciate people exactly how they are. There isn't a certain kind of beauty that I look for or appreciate or one thing [that] is more beautiful than the other. I love people's uniqueness. I love the quirky, weird, and interesting -- different things about everybody.''