Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' music video features the actor who played Aaron Samuels in 'Mean Girls'.

The 25-year-old pop star's new single touches on some of her past relationships with the likes of Big Sean, Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, and Ricky Alvarez, and Ariana has given her fans a behind-the-scenes teaser of the 'Mean Girls'-inspired video via her Instagram account.

Actor Jonathan Bennett has reprised his role as the hunky Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy film, with Jonathan sharing a selfie of himself alongside Ariana on his Instagram.

In the snap, Ariana is dressed as Rachel McAdams' character Regina George from the hit movie.

Jonathan captioned the selfie: ''Aaron [love heart emoji] Regina. Thank U, Next (sic)''

Ariana recently teased her upcoming video, admitting it will be her favourite ''ever''.

The brunette beauty promised her fans - who guessed the theme after picking up on social media hints - it will be worth the wait.

She tweeted: ''Super different from the rest but i think for many reasons this will probably be my favorite video i'll ever do. (sic)''

Ariana promised fans that her team are working ''as fast'' as possible on getting the video out there, and admitted her ''voice is gone'' from the shoot.

In a series of tweets, she said it was a dream come true and wrote: ''Trust me. same. i kept saying the whole shoot 'welp it's all downhill from here' lmao....

''We've never had as much fun ever. and my friends? and hannah? and her crew....... are incredible... i've never been this exhausted but i'm too excited to sleep !! b***h i wanna tell and show u everything right now but i can't and won't ! (sic)''