Universal Music Group is donating $500,000 to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Ariana Grande is signed to the UMG's Republic label and the company is showing its support to her and the victims of the attack at her concert on May 22, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people and left over 50 injured, by donating the huge sum to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

UMG said in a statement: ''The Universal Music Group global family is proud to stand with Ariana Grande and its other performing artists in their support for the victims and families affected by the Manchester attack with a combined donation of $500,000 to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.''

Meanwhile, Ariana's One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack is set to be watched by more people than Live Aid.

The 23-year-old singer is hosting the concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the English city this weekend, to raise money for those affected by the terrorist atrocity and sources have now said the event could be ''bigger than anything that has gone before'', including 1985's Live Aid concert.

Over 43 countries have agreed to air the concert live on television, and with the addition of an online stream available worldwide, the total number of viewers could surpass the estimated one billion who saw the famous concert over 30 years ago.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''This is without a doubt the biggest event of its kind in recent memory, and with so many major broadcasters now on board around the world the potential for it to have a major impact globally is huge.

''Obviously the list of stars involved is incredible, and without a doubt it will be a huge TV draw in the UK but with people like Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry involved the global appeal is enormous.

''It could well be broadcast in close to 100 territories in the end, and the online stream means it could be bigger than anything that has gone before.''

Alongside the 'Side to Side' hitmaker, Robbie Williams, Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, and Black Eyed Peas will all take to the stage to perform at the music extravaganza, which will see all net profits donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.