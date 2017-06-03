Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack is set to be watched by more people than Live Aid.

The 23-year-old singer is hosting the concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the English city on Sunday (04.06.17) to raise money for those involved in the terrorist atrocity which killed 22 people and left more than 50 injured after her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, and sources have now said the event could be ''bigger than anything that has gone before'', including 1985's Live Aid concert.

At the time of writing, 43 countries have agreed to air the concert live on television, and with the addition of an online stream available worldwide, the total number of viewers could surpass the estimated one billion who saw the famous concert over 30 years ago.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''This is without a doubt the biggest event of its kind in recent memory, and with so many major broadcasters now on board around the world the potential for it to have a major impact globally is huge.

''Obviously the list of stars involved is incredible, and without a doubt it will be a huge TV draw in the UK but with people like Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry involved the global appeal is enormous.

''It could well be broadcast in close to 100 territories in the end, and the online stream means it could be bigger than anything that has gone before.''

Alongside the 'Side to Side' hitmaker, Robbie Williams, Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, and Black Eyed Peas will all take to the stage to perform at the music extravaganza, which will see all net profits donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Meanwhile, it was previously confirmed that all the survivors of the terrorist atrocity will be given free admission to the event, providing they can verify their initial booking with Ticketmaster.

General sale tickets sold out in just six minutes when they went on sale, with Ticketmaster saying: ''With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high.''