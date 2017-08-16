Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert helped raise £18 million for victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter staged the fundraising gig at Emirates Old Trafford on June 4 to aid the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack, which followed her concert at the Arena on May 22 and caused 23 fatalities.

In a statement, Councillor Sue Murphy said: ''The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.

''Thanks to this we have raised more than £18 million and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs.

''We have therefore given around a third of the total to the bereaved families and £3.5 million to those who were hospitalised after the attack.''

Councillor Murphy revealed that ''over half'' of the funds raised by the gig - which also featured the likes of Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay and Justin Bieber - have already been allocated.

But of how the remaining money will be awarded, Councillor Murphy explained: ''This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack.

''We will issue an update as soon as we know more.''

In July, Ariana admitted to feeling ''moved'' after being made an honorary citizen of Manchester.

The brunette beauty was handed the honour in recognition of her efforts to organise One Love Manchester.

Alongside a report confirming the news, Ariana wrote on Instagram: ''I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you. (sic)''

Ariana was widely praised for the instrumental role she played in organising the One Love Manchester benefit gig, which featured a star-studded line-up of musical guests and was also broadcast on BBC TV in the UK.