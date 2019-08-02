Ariana Grande's new song 'Boyfriend' is ''uplifting''.

The 26-year-old singer has collaborated with the Social House on her new single, which she says is about ''being afraid to take the leap'' in a relationship.

She wrote on Twitter: ''well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don't want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to ... right? we wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won't be enough for that person ... but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone. (sic)''

Ariana previously admitted performing her own songs is ''hell''.

The 'god is a woman' hitmaker was responding to a fan who wrote ''Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you'', in a now-deleted tweet: ''Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.''

Fans then rushed to social media to insist she didn't need to continue with her worldwide Sweetener tour, however, whilst she admitted she was ''confused and tired'', she insisted she ''won't do that.'' When asked by a fan if touring was good for her health, she replied: ''I don't think it is.''

And in an open message to her fans, she told them: ''honestly. it's been v hard. i have [so much] on my mind and it's so heavy ...

''but i'm trying hard. i just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don't have anything. love u. (sic)''