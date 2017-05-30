Ariana Grande's mother has posted a heartfelt tribute in honour of Memorial Day to the victims of the Manchester terror attack which killed 22 people and left more than 50 others injured after the star's performance at Manchester Arena last week.

Joan Grande took to Twitter on Monday (29.05.17) to celebrate the annual American holiday - which aims to honour those who have died whilst serving in the country's armed forces - by remembering ''all the victims'' of the ''diabolical act of terror'' which took place when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb outside the venue shortly after the 23-year-old singer had left the stage.

In a note published to the micro-blogging website, Joan said: ''This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow. I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester! My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with family & friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it ruin our lives! Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay (sic)''

And Joan simply captioned the image: ''#MemorialDay (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Side to Side' hitmaker recently revealed plans to hold a benefit concert in the English city which is believed to be taking place on June 4.

It has also been reported that Ariana has been in contact with the families of those who lost their lives during the atrocity, and is believed to have offered to cover the cost of laying their loved ones to rest.

According to an Ariana Grande update account on Twitter - which goes by the username @ArianaDailyWW - the star has ''reached out'' to those involved.

They tweeted last week: ''News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals! (sic)''