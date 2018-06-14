Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson is ''exactly'' right for her.

The 24-year-old singer's former 'Sam & Cat' co-star Jannette McCurdy admitted the pair's blossoming romance has moved ''very fast'' following their rumoured recent engagement, but added they seem to be a perfect match.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight,' she said: ''I'm super proud of her and excited for her. I hope that she's super happy... They seem like they're a great fit... From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her.''

The pair starred together in the Nickelodeon sitcom from 2013 to 2014, and Jannette, 25, has opened up on what Ariana looked for in a man back then.

She admitted: ''Tattoos! She always likes the tattoos. And humour, of course.''

Ariana and Pete have enjoyed a whirlwind romance so far, and it has recently been reported that her ''dream'' is to have ''winter wonderland'' themed ceremony, which she has reportedly been talking to her pals about since she was a teenager.

A source said: ''Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15. During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person.

''Ariana also spoke about a winter wedding, which seemed a little cold, but she loves the idea of a winter wonderland-type scene. We used to laugh about her fun ideas of a snowy wedding day.''

And the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker wants her older brother Frankie to walk her down the aisle on her big day.

The insider added: ''She used to talk about her brother [Frankie] walking her down the aisle and giving her away. They are really close and she felt he would be the perfect man to do that.''