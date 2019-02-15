Ariana Grande's make-up artist Patrick Ta is launching his very own beauty line.

Announcing the highly-anticipated news ahead of his 28th birthday, the A-List beauty artist - who is responsible for Grande's iconic look on her 'Sweetener' album cover - revealed that he is launching his first ever make-up line that he has been ''working on'' for the last two years.

Speaking on his Instagram story on Wednesday (13.02.18), the beauty mogul said: ''I have something super special and exciting that I wanted to share with you guys. It's something that I've been working on for the last two years now. So, it's been so hard to keep everything such a secret because I'm obsessed with it - and I can't keep a secret,'' he says directly to the camera.

''But I am launching my first beauty line and I am so excited about it because I've worked so hard on the formulas and they're just so beautiful.

''So it hasn't launched yet but I will be posting on my Instagram some of the products soon,'' he continues, ''I will be using them on my clients and I wonder if you guys can guess what I'm coming out with.''

The pop princess is famous for her jet black winged eyeliner and glowing complexion, and in the songstress's new music video 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' her make-up artist for the visual, Rokawl Lizam, revealed that he used a £5 Irish eyeliner on the star by Carter Beauty.

Writing on Instagram, Lizam captioned the photo: ''Still obsessed with this dazzling look from the #breakupwithyourgirlfriend music video! For all the #Arianators asking I used @carterbeautycosmetics @marissacarter Supreme Gel Liner so in love with the way the tip is super fine and its jet black and smudge-proof.

''For the eye sparkles I used one of my products I am working on will be launching soon! #RokaelBeauty (sic).''