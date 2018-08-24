Ariana Grande has a ''love-hate'' relationship with fashion.

The 25-year-old 'Sweetener' hitmaker has revealed in an interview with her singer pal , Troye Sivan, 23, that she doesn't like being out of her ''comfort zone'' when it comes to outfit choices.

Speaking to PAPER magazine, the pop princess said: ''I'm down to mess around and try on things. I love fashion, but I hate it. Like I think it's really cool and really dope, but then as soon as someone's trying to put me in something weird I'm like, 'Alright relax, calm down, this is extra.'

''Like I have my things I love, I have my comfort zone. I think that fashion should be more of a self-expression thing as opposed to a trend thing. To me, when I feel really dope and I have an outfit on that makes me really happy that's so much better.''

The 'Dangerous Woman' chart topper got engaged to 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, 24, in June after just weeks of dating and she explained that he has been a huge influence on her music.

When asked about Pete, Ariana said: ''I'm the happiest I've ever been. I guess the only way it would reflect in my work is like, when I write songs about [Pete]. I have an interlude in my album called 'Pete Davidson' because I didn't know what else to call it.

''I played it for Tyler, the Creator and he was like, 'I guess that title makes sense because if I wrote a song about how much I loved waffles and syrup I'd call it 'Waffles and Syrup'. But I don't think it's gonna affect my work. He's really supportive and just a positive thing all around in my life.''