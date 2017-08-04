Ariana Grande's Instagram account was hacked last night (03.08.17).

The 'Side to Side' hitmaker's social media profile was filled with several offending messages and images, including one which Nicki Minaj responded to, leading the hackers suggesting they could target her next.

One of the posts read: ''GANG B***H F*K WIT US GET SHMOKEEDDD (sic)''

Nicki replied by posting a picture of a curious emoji, and the hackers replied: ''f**k u talkin bout u next @nickiminaj (sic)''

Other harmful posts included one of a model with the caption ''f****t a*s n***a'' and a request to follow other accounts.

But several of the star's supporters tried to come to her aide on Twitter, spreading the word about the hacking.

One wrote: ''@ArianaGrande has just been hacked on Instagram. Please retweet and help spread the word! Report these posts ASAP! (sic)''

Another posted: ''@ArianaGrande your instagram is hacked bby! (sic)''

One shared: ''I'm worried about @ArianaGrande getting hacked on instagram. (sic)''

This comes just a few weeks after the 24-year-old star was made an honorary citizen of Manchester, north west England after she arranged a charity concert to raise money for victims of the terrorist attack that took place following her Manchester Arena gig on May 22, when 23 people were killed and 250 were injured.

Confirming the news, she wrote on Instagram: ''I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you. (sic)''