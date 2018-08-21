Ariana Grande celebrated her MTV Video Music Awards win on Monday night (20.08.18) by partying with her grandmother and fiancé.

The 25-year-old singer - who dropped her latest album, 'Sweetener' last Friday (17.08.18) - was the winner of the Best Pop Video accolade for her single 'No Tears Left To Cry' and she also performed her track 'God Is a Woman' at the ceremony, bringing the three most important women in her life on stage; her mother Joan Grande, her much-discussed gran 'Nonna' Marjorie Grande and her cousin Lina.

Following the event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Ariana, her fiancé Pete Davidson and 92-year-old Majorie headed to the After Party Concert at Irving Plaza.

Nonna - which is the Italian word for grandma - held onto Pete's hand as the trio made their way into the venue and Nonna was dressed up for the occasion in a metallic jacket, whilst Ariana opted for knee high black boots and an over-sized sweater.

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker's VMAs performance was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' and saw her singing on a table with 50 diverse women wearing crowns, sashes and bright coloured garments.

Ariana made her debut red carpet appearance with 'SNL' comedian Pete, 24, on the night and she used her acceptance speech to pay tribute to her man.

Addressing Pete, who was sat in the audience next to her manager Scooter Braun, she said: ''Thank you Republic, thank you Scooter, thank you Rashad my tour manager slash dad, I love you. Thank you to my family who's here today, my friends, and everyone, I love you. Pete Davidson. Thanks for existing. Love you.''