Ariana Grande was furious that Mac Miller didn't win a Grammy Award, especially because her late ex-boyfriend's parents were at the ceremony.
The 25-year-old singer apologised after tweeting ''f**k'' and ''trash'' when Cardi B won Best Rap Album for 'Invasion of Privacy', insisting she hadn't meant to shade the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker.
She deleted her tweets and then wrote: ''[The tweets had] nothing to do w [Cardi]. good for her. i promise. i'm sorry.
''She's not [trash] at all and that's not what i meant and u know that.''
The 'God is A Woman' hitmaker - who began dating the late star in August 2016 but they split early in 2018, months before he died from an accidental overdose in September - admitted she was upset that Mac's 'Swimming' hadn't taken the honour, particularly because Grammys bosses had invited his parents, Karen Meyer and Mark McCormick to attend the ceremony.
Responding to a tweet questioning why the late rapper hadn't received the award when his parents were there, she replied: ''This. this is what i meant. karen was gonna have a green suit made.(sic)''
Meanwhile, Cardi didn't respond to the comments but she took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of a story that claimed Mac's family wanted her to win the award if he didn't.
She captioned the post: ''WE WON A F**KIN GRAMMY (sic)''
Ariana liked the post and added three hearts in the comments.
The '7 Rings' singer didn't attend the Grammy awards as she had been locked in a dispute with event organisers over her planned performance.
Ariana - who won Best Pop Vocal Album for her record 'Sweetener' - slammed Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich on Twitter a few days ago when she shared pictures of an interview he'd given in which he claimed she couldn't ''pull something together'' in enough time.
She wrote: ''i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.
''i offered 3 different songs. it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me. (sic)''
Mac was honoured in the evening's In Memoriam segment.
