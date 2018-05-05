Ariana Grande's brother says 'No Tears Left To Cry' is a ''gay anthem''.

Frankie Grande came out to his sister when she was 11 years old and he says she will support the LGBTQ community ''every chance she gets''.

When asked by Billboard if it is a gay anthem, he said: ''It is! She's always been so supportive of the LGBTQ community, and her songs have always said that. In the new single, she says, 'They point out the colours in you, I see 'em too, and boy, I like 'em.' That's her celebrating every kind of love you can imagine. Every colour of the rainbow.

''Plus, she's got a rainbow across her face on the cover of the single. Ariana is anything but subtle. She and I support the community with every chance we get.

''I basically raised her. Ariana and I are 10 years apart and she grew up with a really gay brother who just loves her unconditionally, and it's reciprocated. When I came out to her, she was 11 years old and I was like, 'I have to tell you something.' She was like, 'What?' I said, 'I'm gay'. And she was like, 'OK, cool. Do you have a boyfriend? Great, do I get to meet him?' It didn't faze her at all.

''So very early on, Ariana embraced us. For her entire life, she has known that being gay is just part of the everyday gig. And she knows that, in a way, it makes us more special and more beautiful.''

And Frankie says he knew as soon as he heard 'No Tears Left To Cry' in the studio with Ariana and co-writers Max Martin and Savan Kotecha, that it would be a hit.

He said: ''I first heard it a while ago. I was in the studio when she was recording it and I was there when she was writing it. It was magical. I was sitting in the studio with Ariana and Max and Savan, watching them write. When you're sitting in the studio with those three people, you know it's going to be good.

''When I first heard it, they didn't have any lyrics. It was just the melody. They wrote the music first. The song really always had that sparkle.''