Ariana Grande has aired her first live performance since the death of her ex Mac Miller last month.

The 25-year-old singer - who is also struggling after splitting from her fiance Pete Davidson early this morning - appeared on 'A Very Wicked Halloween' special on Monday night (29.10.18).

Ariana took to the stage dressed all in green to perform a spooky rendition of Broadway hit 'The Wizard And I' to celebrate the 15th anniversary of 'Wicked'.

The show was filmed earlier this month, just days after her break-up and within weeks of Mac's tragic death.

Taking to her Instagram story at the time, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker wrote: ''Can't believe i almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today

''Not today satan! not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d**k... finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye (sic)''

The airing of the performance comes after the star confirmed the first leg of her 'Sweetener' tour to promote her latest album, which will start with a four-month run of the United States and Canada in Spring next year.

Ariana has been teasing her following with posts about the follow-up to her most recent album - which came out in August - and revealed the next LP already has a name.

She added: ''I love sweetener sm... but yea i'm v excited for dis net one too (sic)''

Although she admitted she wasn't sure yet if the next album would be released before 2019, she did hint that working on the new music over the last few months has helped her deal with issues in her personal life.

She candidly admitted: ''how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ......... damn... love u (sic)''