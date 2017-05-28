Ariana Grande's fans are ''sticking together'' following the terrorist attack at her concert.

22 people died and over 50 were injured when a bomb was set off at Manchester Arena just after Ariana had finished performing last week and, following the atrocity, her fans have vowed to come through the tragedy together.

Ryan Dizon, who runs the Twitter fan account Ariana Grande Today, told Rolling Stone: ''We were devastated. Most importantly, we were thinking of Ariana and her team. They're the reason we're a family. It's really important that we all stick together.''

Ryan was not at the concert but many of his friends and followers were and he spoke of the confusion which followed the attack as people tried to find out who had been killed and injured.

He said: ''We didn't know who it was. It could be one of our friends on the Internet. It could've been anyone.''

Ryan believes that fans and stars have to be more security conscious now, citing the shooting of popstar Christina Grimmie at a meet-and-greet following a gig last year.

He said: ''I think it's time for us to open our eyes and be more aware and cautious of what's happening.

''That was terrifying, especially for her fans. I definitely felt what they felt when that happened last year.''

Ariana, 23, immediately flew home to the US following the atrocity but has revealed plans to return to the city to meet those affected and raise funds for the victims and their families.

In a lengthy Twitter post, she said: ''My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones.

There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.

''The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out.

''I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.''