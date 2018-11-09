Ariana Grande's top tip to find an engagement ring was simply the word ''don't''.
Ariana Grande has urged her fans not to get engaged.
The 'God is a Woman' singer recently split from her fiance Pete Davidson - who proposed to her in April just four weeks after they started dating - and she sparked laughter with her input into the best way to choose an engagement ring.
Lifestyle blog The Zoe Report shared a post on Instagram which linked to their article on '13 tips and tricks for finding the perfect engagement ring' and Ariana was quick to comment.
She simply posted: ''Don't (sic)''
Shortly after the 25-year-old singer split from the 'Saturday Night Live' star, it was revealed she had returned the $93,000 pear-shaped diamond ring to Pete with ''no struggle'' and was ''quick to fork it over''.
Pete previously admitted he had sent Ariana photos of engagement rings as soon as they met.
He said: ''The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.' She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.' ''
Meanwhile, the 'Thank U, Next' singer recently poked fun at the irony of her releasing her single 'No Tears Left To Cry' - which she penned in the wake of the terrorist attack that hit her concert in Manchester, North England, in May 2017 - only to then suffer further heartache with the end of her engagement and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.
She tweeted: ''Remember when i was like hey i have no tears left to cry and the universe was like HAAAAAAAAA bitch u thought (sic)''
