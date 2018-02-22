Ariana Grande was banned by doctors from performing at the BRIT Awards.

The 24-year-old singer was initially due to take to the stage at London's O2 Arena last night (21.02.18) to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Manchester terror attack at one of her gigs last year, but she was ruled out on medical advice.

A source said: ''Ariana desperately wanted to come - she was so ill but she still wanted to get on the plane. Her doctor told her that she couldn't perform, there was no question.''

Ariana is said to be ''devastated'' about missing the show, which saw Liam Gallagher perform a moving rendition of Oasis' hit 'Live Forever' in her place.

The source added to The Sun Online: ''She wasn't even allowed to get on the plane - that's how ill she was. She's at home resting now but she's devastated to miss it.''

Take That's Gary Barlow introduced Liam's performance by paying tribute to the victims of the ''horrific'' incident, which occurred at the Manchester Arena in May 2017.

He said: ''These innocent, beautiful, music loving people were blissfully unaware that in just a few moments, their lives would change forever.

''A horrific terrorist attack took place, stealing the lives, dreams, and futures of 22 people whilst injuring and maiming hundreds of others. Live changed irreparably, forever.

''A few weeks later, Ariana returned to the city to host the One Love Manchester concert, helping the families of the victims and survivors of the tragedy. It was an event that epitomised the human spirit, an event that showed hate will never win, and fear will never divide us.

''In a tribute to the people we so sadly lost that day, but who will always live on forever in our hearts, in our minds, and in our memory. Please welcome on stage, Liam Gallagher.''

Following the attack, Ariana staged a One Love Manchester benefit concert to raise money for those affected.

Liam performed a poignant rendition of 'Live Forever' alongside Coldplay's Chris Martin at the show.