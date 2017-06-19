Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Women' crown is set to be auctioned.

The 24-year-old singer wore the jewel-encrusted headpiece in promotional shots for her most recent LP, but she is set to say goodbye to the accessory when it goes under the hammer later this month.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions will host the sale on June 22, 2017, and bidding on the crown - which was designed by Mary Collins of Vauje Jewelry - will start at £5,000, and the lucky buyer will also receive images of Ariana wearing the headpiece.

An official listing for the lot states: ''Crown worn by 21st century superstar Ariana Grande for her ''Dangerous Woman' album. Grande wore this crown for the promotional campaign of the album, in photos designed to looks like gorgeous mug shots. 'Dangerous Woman' premiered at #2 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S., and at #1 in the U.K.

''Brass crown is adorned with handset rhinestones next to spikes all along the crown. Measures 4.5'' tall in front, and 7'' in diameter.

''Crown is designed by Mary Collins of Vauje, and comes with her notarised LOA, along with laminated photos of Grande wearing the crown. Near fine.''

Meanwhile, it was recently announced the 'Bang Bang' singer is set to receive honorary citizenship of Manchester in recognition of her efforts in arranging the One Love Manchester benefit concert, a star-studded musical extravaganza to raise money for those involved in a terrorist attack at her concert in the city last month.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese told BBC News: ''[Many people already see Ariana as] an honorary Mancunian. This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city.

''We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May - with love and courage rather than hatred and fear ... [Ariana had] exemplified this response.''

Manchester City Council also revealed they plan to hold an event to recognise the ''great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity''.