Ariana Grande's boyfriend, Mac Miller has pulled out of two performances over the weekend.

Just days after the 'Side to Side' singer suspended her 'Dangerous Woman' tour to ''pay proper respects to those lost'' in the Manchester terror attack at her concert during the week, her partner has called off two of his own upcoming gigs.

Referring to the Sasquatch Festival in Quincy, Washington, and Soundset in St. Paul, Minnesota, he tweeted: ''Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend. Thank you for understanding. I'll be back. Love always.''

Ariana, 23, immediately flew home to Boca Raton, Florida, following the terror attack at her concert and was greeted on arrival by Mac, 25.

She had just finished performing to 21,000 fans at Manchester Arena when there was an explosion in the foyer of the venue, killing 22 people and injuring over 50.

Her management said in a statement: ''Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the 'Dangerous Woman' tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland.''

''We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.''

A source said: ''It's so, so sad. She loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated as you can imagine. She can't believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now.''

Following the tragic events, Ariana took to social media to admit she was ''broken'' by what had happened.

She posted on Twitter: ''broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. (sic)''

And her manager Scooter Braun added in a statement ''Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.''