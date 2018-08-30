Ariana Grande has a new anime-inspired tattoo.

The 25-year-old singer already has several inkings over her body, but she added another one earlier this week when she went under the needle to have Chihiro, the main character from the Japanese movie 'Spirited Away', tattooed on her forearm.

Ariana - who is currently engaged to Pete Davidson - showed off the new ink on her Instagram Story, where she also shared a detailed description of the ''brave young girl'' in the movie.

She wrote in a post shared after her tattoo: ''Chihiro's growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of 'Spirited Away's plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for. To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.''

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker has been getting several new inkings recently, as just three months ago she had a bee tattooed behind her ear in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which left 22 dead when a bomb went off in the foyer of the city's Arena following her concert there last May.

Ariana shared a picture of the tattoo - which was created using black ink and features the Mancunian symbol with its wings have been shaped into heart - on Instagram and captioned it: ''forever (sic)''

Following the devastating attack last year, Ariana returned to the city to put on a star-studded One Love Manchester concert to raise money for the victims and she also visited the victims' families and those who were injured in hospital.

Her solidarity with Manchester in the wake of the attack was praised by the local council, who made her an honorary citizen of Manchester.