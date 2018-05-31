Ariana Grande feels like an ''angel'' with her new ponytail.

The 24-year-old singer has become known for her characteristic slicked-back high ponytail over the years, but over recent months, fans have noticed the perky 'do slip lower down her head for a trendy new look.

And Ariana has admitted she's ''proud'' of the ''evolution'' that her up-do has gone through, and says she feels like a whole new woman when she sports the style.

Speaking to Fader magazine, she said: ''The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I'm proud of that. Old pony? I don't know if she's that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it's like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It's still her without them, but when she's with them it's like, 'Ohh, I get it, she's an angel.'''

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker has been vocal about her signature hairstyle in the past, and previously insisted there was ''a million different ways'' to do a simple ponytail, so she'll never get bored of the style.

She said: ''I feel like there's a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million! ... It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it's like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I'm like, 'I love this look! Ooh, girl!' Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It's like true love.''

Ariana sticks with a ponytail most of the time because she severely damaged her hair after bleaching it and dying it red during her time on Nickelodeon show 'Sam & Cat'.

She revealed on social media four years ago: ''My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down ... As annoying as it is for y'all to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it's all that works for now (and I'm comfortable for the first time in years) (sic)''