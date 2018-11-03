Ariana Grande's new album will be called ''thank u, next''.

The 'no tears left to cry' - who released her latest album 'sweetener' less than three months ago - has revealed she is already working on new music and knows what she wants to call her LP.

She wrote on Twitter: ''exactly .... a new chapter ... gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all .... thank u, next ... no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth ... this what happens when u write an album w your best friends lol @VictoriaMonet they dig up all your old sayings and it ends up becoming the album title lmao (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana - who has endured a number of struggles in recent times, including a terrorist attack hitting her concert in Manchester in May 2017 and mourning her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away two months ago - previously admitted she feels ''guilty about her anxiety''.

She said: ''I almost feel guilty that I have it [anxiety] because it's just in your head and it's just so crazy how powerful it is. You have ups and downs and sometimes you'll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety ... and then something will happen that can trigger it and then you have a couple of down days, you know ... The most important thing is to remember that ... everybody has this. Talk to your love ones, reach out to people, especially your friends online. Reach out to each other.''