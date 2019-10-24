Ariana Grande has revealed her Nicki Minaj and Normani collaboration 'Bad to You' was meant to be with Dua Lipa.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker took to Twitter to answer fans questions about the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' soundtrack - which also features her recent duet, 'Don't Call Me Angel', with Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus - and revealed that she had recorded a version of the upcoming track with the 'New Rules' hitmaker which is ''divine''.

However, Dua - who has been busy working on her second album - just didn't have the time in her hectic schedule to complete the song so she ended up casting her regular collaborator Nicki and former Fifth Harmony star for the song.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked if 'Bad to You' is the same song as her rumoured Dua collaboration, Ariana said: ''it is ! i loved our version so much as well. the timing didn't align with her project (which i'm so very excited for) but they really wanted it for the film so we gave it a new ''cast''. mani and nicki both of course killed it. it would have been fun w all of us! but it's divine (sic)''

The soundtrack - which is released on November 1 - also sees Ariana duet with Chaka Khan and Victoria Monet on 'Nobody' and 'Got Her Own' respectively.

Meanwhile, the pop superstar insisted she is taking care of herself after she cancelled her meet and greets after suffering ''a handful of panic attacks''.

In an email sent to those who were due to meet Ariana on her 'Sweetener World Tour', she wrote: ''Hi my loves. Time for some honesty. My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately. I have been giving you all i've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be not to do sound check party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show. I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today. Anybody that had m&g or soundcheck will of course be fully reimbursed for this cancellation. i love you all. i'm so sorry. I promise i will give you the best show i can (sic)''

And when a fan asked her on Wednesday (23.10.19) if she was ''resting'' and spending time with her loved ones, she replied: ''thank u my baby

im sick as f*** rn along w all y'all that were at the last show lmao but ... hydrating or whateva

i been workin but today we resting ! i hope you are all taking care of yourselves (sic)''