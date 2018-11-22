Ariana Grande has replaced her engagement ring from ex Pete Davidson with a diamond friendship rock shared by seven members of her clique.

The 'God is a Woman' singer recently split from her SNL comedian fiancé - who proposed to her in April just four weeks after they started dating - and now, the star has been spotted wearing new bling on her wedding finger, which she revealed matches other rings worn by her close pals.

Ariana first posted a picture on Sunday (18.11.18) via social media of her wearing the rock and captioned the snap with the lyrics of her new track 'Thank U, Next', leaving fans speculating about the new piece of jewellery, she wrote: ''.... n I'm so good with that.''

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker also uploaded a short video to her social media confirming the friendship jewellery as she tagged her besties, Njomza and Alexa Luria, and wrote ''3/7'' alongside the snap of the three's bling.

Ariana previously hit out at her failed engagement when she commented on an Instagram post that linked to an article listing '13 tips and tricks for finding the perfect engagement ring'.

She simply posted: ''Don't (sic)''

Shortly after the 25-year-old singer split from the 'Saturday Night Live' star, it was revealed she had returned the $93,000 pear-shaped diamond ring to Pete with ''no struggle'' and was ''quick to fork it over''.

Pete, 24, previously admitted he had sent Ariana photos of engagement rings as soon as they met.

He said: ''The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.' She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.'''