Ariana Grande has deleted an Instagram Story post congratulating Scooter Braun on his acquisition of Big Machine records.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker has seemingly withdrawn her public show of support for her manager after Taylor Swift complained she felt ''grossed out'' knowing the music mogul - who she accused of ''bullying'' her - now owns her master records after his takeover and claimed she never got a chance to buy them herself.

Nicki Minaj, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have also reportedly stopped following Scooter on social media since the row broke out.

Selena's mom, Mandy Teefey, has also spoken out to defend the 'ME!' hitmaker and praised her for ''speaking out'' about the deal.

She shared part of Taylor's Tumblr post on Instagram and wrote: ''I wish I could give you a big hug right now! Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don't understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people!

''To deny you the option to own your blood, sweat and tears, especially as a young women who shared growing up in front of the world, is heartbreaking!!''

And after Scooter's wife, Yael Cohen, called out the 29-year-old pop star and insisted Taylor knew about the deal before it was made public, despite her claims, and slammed the singer for calling her husband a bully, Mandy asked her to meet up in private for a ''mom to mom'' meeting.

She added: ''@yael I would love to have a mom to mom meeting in private, drink some tea and have some real talk!! XO (sic)''

In her original post, Taylor was ''sad and grossed out'' by the takeover of her former label but she hopes by speaking out, she will help others ''learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation''.

She concluded: ''Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott's hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make. I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out August 23. Sad and grossed out, Taylor (sic)''

Former Big Machine Records boss Scott Borchetta has disputed her account and insisted she was offered a new record deal which would have given her back all her ''assets'', including the master recordings and implied she knew about the deal before it was announced, something which the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's representative later insisted wasn't the case.