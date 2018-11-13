Ariana Grande uses ICONIC London Illuminator drops to get her signature glow.

The 25-year-old pop superstar used the British beauty brand's product to create her shining complexion in the video for her hit single 'Breathin' and her makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, claims the ''bomb'' highlighter gives a ''stand-out gloss'' which he finishes with an ICONIC Prep Set Glow setting spray.

Speaking to Miss Vogue, she said: ''I love using ICONIC London's Illuminator drops because they are the perfect texture to melt into her skin and give the most intense highlight.

''It doesn't look chalky on the skin either which is amazing - it really gives a stand-out gloss. I also used my favourite ICONIC Prep Set Glow spray all over Ariana's face and decolletage to finish the look for 'Breathin.' They're so bomb!''

The beauty expert - who is also responsible for Beyonce's 'On The Run II' tour makeup - revealed that the reason extravagant highlighters have become the latest beauty trend, is because the product gives the effect of ''healthy, luminous skin''.

Rokael said: ''I think we are hooked on highlighters because it gives the effect of healthy, luminous skin and who doesn't want that?!

''They can be versatile - ICONIC's Illuminator can lend light to lacklustre complexions; be blended in to your foundation, primer or moisturiser; or used on its own for a real shine.''

Rokael explained that to create the best glowing look the highlight should be mixed with foundation and applied with a cosmetics sponge.

She said: ''Simply mix one or two drops of the ICONIC Illuminator in with your foundation and apply with a Beauty Blender. This will create a beautiful 'soft focus' effect to the skin and leave a glowing complexion.''