Ariana Grande has returned with her first single since last year's Manchester terror attack.

The 24-year-old singer dropped the spine-tingly track 'No Tears Left to Cry' on Friday (20.04.18), on which she touches on the resilience of the city, especially felt at the One Love Manchester benefit gig that she headlined in the wake of the horrific attack outside her Manchester Arena concert in May, which left 22 people dead.

On the chorus, she sings: ''Ain't got no tears left to cry.

''So I'm loving, I'm living, I'm picking it up.''

The single, which was produced by Max Martin, starts off sombre before Ariana's soaring pop vocals transform over an energetic dance beat.

On another defying line, she belts out: ''We're way too fly to partake in all this hate

We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'.''

The music video for the song also shows the worker bee - which has been a symbol of the city since at least 1842 - flying on screen as a touching tribute to the Northern city.

The terrorist attack left Ariana heartbroken by the atrocity and drove her to organise One Love Manchester - which took place just a few weeks later - to raise money for the victims and their families and featured performances from the world's biggest pop stars, including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Take That, Justin Bieber and Liam Gallagher.

The release follows an exclusive preview for the song, which left a listening party in floods of tears.

The powerful tune reportedly had a group of around 20 ''hysterically crying''.

According to The Blast, the listening party was held in London and consisted of hand-selected people including members of the BBC and Radio 1.

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker has worked with Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Pharrell Williams on her upcoming new album, which is said to be made up of a host of deeply personal songs, which are inspired by the events and experiences that have affected her over the past two years.