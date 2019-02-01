Ariana Grande has released a version of '7 Rings' featuring 2 Chainz.

The 25-year-old pop superstar dropped the remix of the track after fans of the rapper pointed out that she used the line ''gee thanks, just bought it'', which is similar to 2 Chainz's 'Spend It'.

The 'Side to Side' singer was recently forced to apologise for the offence caused with the lyric.

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker insisted she never intended to offend anyone with her lyrics to the hit record.

Following the release of the track, one of Ariana's fans sarcastically wrote on Instagram Stories: ''White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism.''

Ariana shared the post with her followers, saying she had ''so much love'' for the fan responsible for the message.

Although Ariana subsequently decided to delete her post, the message was captured by The Shade Room, prompting a backlash against the singer.

But Ariana has now issued an apology, saying it was ''never my attention to offend anybody''.

Parts of the singer's latest track was also compared to Soulja Boy's 'Pretty Boy Swag' and Princess Nokia's 'Mine', with the latter hitting out at the 'Imagine' singer for the likeness in a since-delated video on social media.

Ariana is set to releases her new album 'Thank U, Next' on February 8.

Following the reveal of the track-listing for the record, the song that got her fans - who are known as Arianators - talking the most is the final track 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'.

Ariana isn't afraid to talk about her past relationships after name-checking her exes, including ex-fiance Pete Davidson and late ex-boyfreind Mac Miller, on the album's title track.

As well as the singles 'Thank U, Next', 'Imagine' and '7 Rings', the album - which is the follow-up to 2018's 'Sweetener' - features the song 'Needy', which Ariana perviously shared a snippet of on Twitter.

On the song, she sings: ''I can be needy, tell me how good it feels to be needed.''

'Bloodline' is said to pay homage to the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker's close family, including mom Joan Grande and her Nonna Marjorie.

The record was set to be 13 tracks long, but 'Remember', which was reportedly a tribute to rapper Mac, who tragically passed away in September at the age of 26, didn't make the cut.

The song 'In My Head' is said to be about Ariana's battle with anxiety.