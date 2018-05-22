Ariana Grande has admitted Tuesday (22.05.18) will be ''challenging'' as she sent her love to those affected by the horrific Manchester terrorist attack, one year later.
The 24-year-old singer took to her Twitter account to mark the anniversary of the horrific incident, which saw a suicide bomber detonate a nail bomb outside the Manchester Arena just after her concert finished, and she admitted the milestone will be a ''challenging'' day.
Along with a bee emoji, which is a symbol of the North West England city, she wrote: ''love u v much
''thinking of you all today and every day [bee] I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day (sic)''
Meanwhile, her manager, Scooter Braun, shared a picture of the cover of Tuesday's (22.05.18) Manchester Evening News newspaper, which featured a heart made of bees and the names of the victims, and wrote on Instagram: ''Never forgotten. Forever honored. [bee] #onelovealways (sic)''
The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess shared a short tribute on his Twitter account.
He wrote: ''I [heart] Manchester. Thinking of the 22 who lost their lives and those who lost loved ones. (sic)''
And DJ Nick Grimshaw also sent love to those affected by the attack, while also praising the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which was organised by Ariana and Scooter shortly after the attack.
He wrote: ''Remembering the Manchester attack and sending love to their families. I think today it's important to remember the power of the One Love gig and how it brought not just the city but the world together. Such a positive bolt of energy in a hard, dark time. [bee, heart] (sic)''
