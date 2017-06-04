Ariana Grande has re-released 'One Last Time' to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

The 'Into You' hitmaker had just finished performing in the north-west city in England a couple of weeks ago when there was an explosion in the foyer of the venue, killing 22 people and leaving over 100 injured.

And now the 23-year-old singer has re-listed her song on iTunes to help raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

A message posted alongside the new single reads: ''Some of the world's biggest pop stars - including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas - join forces for Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert to support those affected by the tragic events of May 22.

''Stand united with Manchester: download Ariana's 'One Last Time' and watch the concert live on Sunday on Apple Music. All proceeds from each sale of the track featured on the page will be donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in coordination with the British Red Cross.''

It comes after Ariana - who is in Manchester to headline the One Love benefit concert at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (04.06.17) - visited some of her injured fans at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

One fan, 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann, who suffered fractures to both of her legs and has a number of shrapnel wounds, was overjoyed at seeing her idol.

Her mother said: ''Jaden was just sat there watching TV and she walked in. She was absolutely amazed. It was a complete surprise. She has a big smile anyway but it got even bigger, Ariana gave her a hug and a kiss, she was in awe. It was absolutely fantastic to see, she was so happy.''

Whilst her father Peter wrote on Facebook: ''This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. So happy she came I could burst. Never seen Jaden so happy; even cried again myself.''