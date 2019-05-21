Ariana Grande has laid down her vocals on her 'Thank U, Next' producers Social House's new track 'Haunt You'.

The duo - comprised of Michael Foster and Charles Anderson - also worked on '7 Rings' for the 25-year-old pop superstar's 2018 album, as well as the titular track, and now she has returned the favour by appearing on their new song.

The track, about insecurities in relationships, was debuted on Apple's Beats 1 radio on Monday night (20.05.19).

Travis said: ''It's probably our most meaningful song.

''We themed our EP and our album off a relationship and it has a hint of the issues that go on in the relationship like sometimes your insecurities... how you may have something beautiful and this amazing thing or person that you love but sometimes you feel insecure because you might not be good enough, you might want to be better for them.''

Asked if it will feature the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker, they teased: ''We can't really say yet. There is a huge possibility that you will hear Ariana's vocals on our album.''

Ariana was shown in a video from a ''haunted hotel'' recording with the pair.

In a clip, they said: ''We are currently recording in a haunted hotel in San Antonio.''

The 'Dangerous Woman' singer, who could be seen in the background, said: ''Hello! It's Ariana Grande, we are recording vocals in a haunted hotel room.''

Meanwhile, Ariana - who is currently on her 'Sweetener World Tour' - hung out with BTS member Jungkook at her show in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker shared a picture of herself with the K-pop star on Instagram after she was left ''screaming'' in excitement when he attended her show.

She wrote alongside the image of the pair: ''screaming. thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm (sic)''

Ariana's sweet message came after Jungkook, 21, also shared his joy at being able to attend the concert, after he posted a picture of himself holding merchandise from the show.

He wrote in English alongside the picture: ''I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! #ArianaGrande (sic)''

And fans have already begun to speculate that the new friendship between the pair could open up doors for a possible collaboration in the future, as BTS - comprised of Jungkook alongside RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V - have already enjoyed successful collaborative efforts with the likes of Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Steve Aoki, and Nicki Minaj.

Most recently, the group teamed up with Halsey for their chart-topping single 'Boy With Luv', and with Ed Sheeran on 'Make It Right', both of which appeared on their album 'Map of the Soul: Persona', which was released last month.