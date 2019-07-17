Ariana Grande is ''proud'' to be the new face of Givenchy.

The 26-year-old pop star announced she was working with the French luxury fashion house back in May, and the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker has now unveiled the campaign images from the brand's Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, which has been dubbed #Arivenchy.

Ariana particularly loves being able to work with a label that she has ''forever admired'' and ''celebrates people'' by giving them ''confidence''.

She said in a statement: ''Givenchy is a house I have forever admired. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.''

Photographed by Craig McDean, Ariana is seen wearing the House of Givenchy's key autumn/winter 2019 looks with her locks scraped back in her signature high ponytail, and simple black cat eye.

The '7 Rings' chart topper is also seen holding the brand's new Eden bag, which was created by the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, to complement her Winter of Eden collection.

Ariana captioned a campaign image on Instagram: ''Honored to be your girl and wear these looooks @givenchyofficial happy campaign reveal day. can't wait for everybody to see all of the photos (sic)''

And Givenchy are excited to collaborate with the Grammy award-winning songstress because she represents the ethos of their label.

A statement on the brand's website said: ''It is with great excitement that the House of Givenchy reveals its new face - a strong, independent woman of refreshing character and style: the multi-talented Ariana Grande.''