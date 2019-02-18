Ariana Grande is ''very proud'' of her older brother Frankie Grande, as he celebrates 20 months sober.
Ariana Grande is ''very proud'' of her older brother Frankie Grande, as he celebrates 20 months sober.
The 25-year-old singer took to social media to heap praise on her older sibling, 36, as he marked over a year and a half of sobriety, telling him she's beyond happy for his impressive milestone.
She wrote: ''Man, I love u @FrankieJGrande. happy. twenty. months. been staring at this draft n deleting bc everything i write makes me cry. just know i think you're a superhero and u make me v. proud. everyone knows how hard this is and how strong you've been. congratulations and thank god. (sic)''
Frankie also shared his own post to mark the special occasion, where he highlighted the highs and lows he has been through in the past 20 months, including the tragic passing of Ariana's former boyfriend Mac Miller.
He tweeted: ''Over the past 20 months i have felt loss but i have also felt love. i felt joy but i also felt grief. but the bottom line is ... i felt. and that is such a gift. (sic)''
His comments come after he previously credited Mac - who passed away in September following an accidental overdose - with helping him gather the strength to head to rehab in the first place.
Frankie said at the time of Mac's death: ''He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation centre where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn't imagine living without them.''
Meanwhile, the dancer recently split from married couple Mike Pophis and Daniel Sinasohn, whom he had been dating for four months.
He said: ''I am single. I've been single for about a month now. It's really good.
''I'm super grateful for my last relationship. I grew so much in it, and at the same time, it wasn't working out anymore. I'm super glad that we decided to end things amicably. And that we can all remain friends ... that's the important thing.''
