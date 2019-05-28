Ariana Grande is ''beyond devastated'' after pulling out of two concerts.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker has postponed shows in Tampa and Orlando, Florida, which were due to take place on Tuesday (28.05.19) and Wednesday (29.05.19) after falling ill.

She revealed on her Instagram Story: ''i woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow.

''i'm so beyond devastated.

''i will make this up to you, i promise. please forgive me. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. love you.(sic)''

And the 25-year-old singer reassured fans she would return to the cities later in the year to play the shows.

She added: ''will keep you posted as soon as possible on exact dates but we will be returning in November and you will be able to use the tickets you've already purchased. thank you so much for your understanding.(sic)''

Promoters Live Nation later confirmed when the rescheduled shows will take place.

They wrote on Twitter: ''The new show dates will be 11/24 in Tampa & 11/25 in Orlando. Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans.''

Although it's unclear what is wrong with the '7 Rings' hitmaker, she's planning to be back on stage later this week.

Live Nation also tweeted: ''Miami shows are still happening.''

Ariana recently admitted she finds performing her music ''hell''.

Responding to a fan who wrote ''Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you'', she said in a now-deleted tweet: ''Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.''

Fans then rushed to social media to insist she didn't need to continue with her worldwide 'Sweetener' tour, however, whilst she admitted she was ''confused and tired'', she insisted she ''won't do that.'' When asked by a fan if touring was good for her health, she replied: ''I don't think it is.''