Ariana Grande says performing her own songs is ''hell''.

The 'god is a woman' hitmaker admits that whilst making music is ''healing'', she can't say the same for performing it over and over again.

Responding to a fan who wrote ''Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you'', she said in a now-deleted tweet: ''Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.''

Fans then rushed to social media to insist she didn't need to continue with her worldwide Sweetener tour, however, whilst she admitted she was ''confused and tired'', she insisted she ''won't do that.'' When asked by a fan if touring was good for her health, she replied: ''I don't think it is.''

And in an open message to her fans, she told them: ''honestly. it's been v hard. i have [so much] on my mind and it's so heavy ...

''but i'm trying hard. i just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don't have anything. love u. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the beauty recently spoke out about her mental health, saying the first few years of her career - which was kickstarted after she played Cat in the Nickelodeon series 'Victorious' and its spin-off show 'Sam & Cat' - were ''really hard'' on her.

She explained: ''Just saying. Thanks for being supportive of my random, impulsive and excessive music releases. The first few years of this were really hard on my mental health and energy. I was so tired from promo trips and was always losing my voice and never knew what city I was in when I woke up. It was so much. It was worth it and i am grateful for everything i learned and accomplished when I did things that way, of course. But I just feel so much more connected now and yeah... If I feel like I'm able to make special things with my incredible friends quickly, why not share them right away? It's a very dope feeling and has breathed so much air back into my lil lungs. (sic)''