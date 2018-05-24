Ariana Grande has got a tattoo of a bee, the symbol of Manchester, on her neck.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which left 22 dead when a bomb went off in the foyer of the city's Arena following her concert there last May, with the permanent inking.

Ariana shared a picture of the tattoo - which was created using black ink and features the Mancunian symbol with its wings have been shaped into heart - on Instagram and captioned it: ''forever (sic)''

The 21-year-old singer recently took to Twitter to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack on the one year anniversary of the devastating event.

She wrote: ''love u v much. thinking of you all today and every day [bee] I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day (sic)''

On May 22, 2018, the Manchester Arena National Service of Commemoration was held at Manchester Cathedral and the city came together to celebrate the lives of the 22, who tragically died following the terror attack. There was a national minute of silence for the victims and the local council organised a programme of events based around Remembrance, Reflection and a Celebration of Life called Manchester Together. This included the Trees of Hope trail, which runs from Victoria Station through to St Ann's Square. Each tree has been decorated with messages of support and solidarity for Manchester and also a chance for people to leave tributes to the victims. The Trees of Hope trail is set to form part of the ''ongoing archive of public responses to the attack''.

Following the devastating attack last year, Ariana returned to the city to put on a star-studded One Love Manchester concert to raise money for the victims and she also visited the victims' families and those who were injured in hospital.

Her solidarity with Manchester in the wake of the attack was praised by the local council, who made her an honorary citizen of Manchester.