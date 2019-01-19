Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Mac Miller on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The 'Self Care' rapper tragically passed away in September last year at the age of 26 after suffering an accidental overdose, and on what would have been his birthday on Saturday (19.01.19), Ariana - who dated Mac for two years before calling it quits in May - shared a simple message on her social media accounts.

Posting on Twitter, the '7 Rings' singer simply wrote: ''Miss u (sic)''

Since Mac's passing, Ariana, 25, has posted several tributes to her late former partner, including a photo she posted of him playing the piano in a now-deleted post about being ready to leave 2018 behind.

During her acceptance speech for Billboard's Woman of the Year award that same month, the 'God is a Woman' hitmaker was moved to tears as she touched upon her tumultuous year, which included Mac's passing as well as the start and end of her romance with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

She said: ''I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life. I'm not saying that for sympathy, I'm just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now ... and think, 'She's really got her s**t together,' Ya know? Like, 'She's really on it.' Like, 'She's got it all.'

''I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f**k I'm doing so yeah, it's been a very conflicting one.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Mac's family are spending his birthday together so they can ''surround one another with love''.

A source said: ''Malcolm's family wishes that he could be at home celebrating his birthday with them and being the centre of attention like he always was, but they know he is still there in spirit with his big ol' smile. It's going to be a hard day for the family.

''They miss Malcolm more than words can describe, but they are grieving together and surrounding one another with love. It's all they can do.''