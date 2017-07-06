Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The little girl from Lancashire, England, would have celebrated her ninth birthday on Wednesday (04.07.17) but lost her life in the horrific terror attack which followed the pop star's concert in Manchester on May 22 that killed 22 people including seven children.

Remembering the adorable youngster, Ariana wrote on Twitter: ''Saffie, we're (thinking) of you baby.''

Saffie's family also paid tribute to her on her birthday and

Her father Mr Roussos said: ''You couldn't be out with Saffie without having fun, but her dream was to be famous. It was her everything and we bought her the tickets for Christmas.

''She was just counting the days, the seconds and it was just Ariana Grande until nine, 10 o'clock at night. And she would sing and dance every single song. We've lost everything. We have, we've lost everything, because life will just never be the same.''

Ariana visited her injured fans in hospital after the explosion ripped through the foyer of the MEN Arena and hosted the One Love Charity concert in the city to raise money for the victims, and her brother Frankie Grande said the family felt ''compelled'' to bring ''light'' after the horrible event.

He told 'Good Morning Britain' today (06.07.17): ''It was a horrific tragedy. We were just consumed with a feeling of, 'We need to do something'. And that's what she did. I'm so proud of her for that.

''(We have to) confront and move forward. It was extremely important. Not only for her, but for the families. It was important for the victims, the world, to see that music can heal and move forward to together. And again, shed lightness upon the darkness, of such a tragic and horrible event.''

Frankie insisted that his family will stay in contact with the survivors ''always''.

He added: ''My goodness, I'm getting so emotional. Obviously with the world of social media, we can see them and keep in touch. That is something we will always do, yeah.''