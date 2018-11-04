Ariana Grande has paid tribute to her exes in new track 'Thank u, next'.

The 25-year-old singer refers to her recent broken engagement with Pete Davidson and her split from Mac Miller - who recently died of a suspected overdose - and also mentions her former boyfriends Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez.

In the track, Ariana sings: ''Thought I'd end up with Sean, but it wasn't a match /Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married, and for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm 'cause he was an angel.''

Insisting that the song is not a ''diss track'', Ariana used the lyrics to thank each of her exes for what they have brought to her life.

She added: ''i'm so .... f**kin ... grateful. For my ... ex. no drags... no shade... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth (sic).''

She sings: ''One taught me love/ One taught me patience/ And one taught me pain/ Now, I'm so amazing/ I've loved and I've lost/ But that's not what I see/ So, look what I got/ Look what you taught me/ And for that, I say/ Thank you, next.''

Ariana also insisted she is going to focus on herself after her most recent break-up.

In the new song, she sings: ''I met someone else/ We havin' better discussions/ I know they say I move on too fast/ But this one gon' last/ 'Cause her name is Ari/ And I'm so good with that (So good with that).''

Just after Ariana released the song, Pete, 24, opened up about their split on 'Saturday Night Live'

He said: ''I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business. Sometimes things just don't work out and that's okay. She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.''

However, referring to the song 'Pete Davidson', which Ariana wrote about him and new track 'Thank u, next', Pete quipped: ''I'm still a great song though!''