Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of the 22 people who tragically lost their lives when a suspected terrorist attack took place after her concert in Manchester on Monday (22.05.17).

The 23-year-old pop megastar had just finished performing at the Manchester Arena when a suspected nail bomb exploded, killing 22 people and injuring 59 others, and the star is believed to have spoken to the families of those who lost their lives to offer her condolences by way of paying for the cost of laying them to rest.

According to an Ariana Grande update account on Twitter - which goes by the username @ArianaDailyWW - the 'Side to Side' hitmaker has ''reached out'' to those involved.

They tweeted on Tuesday (23.05.17) night: ''News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals!''

The news has yet to be confirmed by Ariana or her team, but the report comes after the brunette beauty said she was left ''broken'' by the tragic events.

She tweeted on Monday night: ''broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. (sic)''

Her manager Scooter Braun issued a statement following the incident, saying ''our hearts are broken'' by the tragedy.

Scooter wrote: ''Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

''We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

''We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives.

''We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.''

Meanwhile, the star has indefinitely postponed the rest of her world tour which was set to see her perform in the UK, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland, as she has flown back to the US to be with her family.