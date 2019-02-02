A tattoo removal company has offered Ariana Grande $1.5 million if she uses them to remove her new tattoo.
The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker accidentally paid tribute to a tiny charcoal grill with the Japanese inking she had etched onto her palm last week when she had meant to get the name of her new single '7 Rings'.
Ariana had the tattoo amended from ''shrichirin'' but it now translates to ''Japanese BBQ finger'' and a tattoo removal company have offered to help her remove it and they will pay her a huge sum of money.
TMZ reports that LaserAway sent Ariana a letter last week, offering her $1.5 million to star in ''one photo/video shoot at a LaserAway location, which will be used in social media, print and viral campaigns''.
The letter - signed by company president, Todd Heckmann - also asks Ariana for one social media post per month about LaserAway.
It ends with the words, ''Thank u, next tiny barbecue grill.''
Ariana's manager Scooter Braun told the website: ''I can't speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter, however, if they're willing to send me the offer, I'm sure I'd be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick ... for $1.5 mil. Hopefully, we can make this deal before her album comes out next week - shameless plug.''
Ariana admitted earlier this week she had made a mistake with the tattoo, which led to the word 'shrichirin' being etched on her palm.
However, Ariana suggested she wasn't planning to have it amended because she claimed she wouldn't have been able to cope with the pain of having it made longer and wasn't expecting the design to stay permanently anyway.
Acknowledging the error on her Twitter account, she wrote in a now-deleted message: ''Indeed, I left out [some characters] which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time (sic)''
And she admitted she liked the unintended message.
She added: ''also....huge fan of tiny bbq grills (sic)''
