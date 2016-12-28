Ariana Grande was left feeling ''sick and objectified'' after an encounter with a male fan.

The 23-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday (28.12.16) to share a lengthy post in which she spoke about a fan she had met whilst out with her boyfriend Mac Miller. In the note, the 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker details how the fan told Mac he could see him ''hitting that'' in reference to Ariana, which she says left her feeling ''hurt''.

The note reads: ''went to pick up food with my boyfriend tonight and a young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he's a big fan.

''He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said 'Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'

''*pause*

''Hitting that? The f**k??

''This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?)

''I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like happen all the time and are the kind of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.

''It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease.

And the 'Side to Side' singer went on to state the she spoke out about this example in particular as she feels the need to ''share and be vocal'' so that acts such as this one don't continue.

She wrote: ''I felt like speaking out about this once experience tonight because I know very well that most women know the sensation of being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man. We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame. We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don't, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS. (sic)''