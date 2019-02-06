Ariana Grande ''isn't bothered'' by her ex-fiancée Pete Davidson's rumoured romance with Kate Beckinsale.
The 25-year-old singer was engaged to the 'Saturday Night Live' star from June last year until they called things off in October, and after it was recently reported that he's now moved on with 45-year-old actress Kate, sources say Ariana couldn't care less.
An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Ariana isn't bothered at all. The focus is entirely on the album coming out on Friday and can't wait for fans to hear.''
Ariana's unfazed outlook comes after it was recently reported that 'Underworld' star Kate is attracted to Pete, also 25, because he ''makes her laugh'' and allows her to ''embrace her youthful side''.
One source said: ''Kate is a lot of fun and loves embracing her youthful side. She's always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places.
''[Kate is] very confident in her skin and is all about having a good time. It's no surprise she likes Pete - he makes her laugh and she likes the fact that he's younger than her.''
Kate and Pete were first spotted together at a Golden Globes afterparty last month, before being seen again over the weekend holding hands after his comedy gig in LA.
The 'Click' actress - who has 20-year-old daughter Lily with her former partner Michael Sheen, and was previously married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016 - showed up at Largo at the Coronet to support Pete and the pair left together in a waiting car before making their way to Pete's hotel.
